 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 August 2019

South Sudan rebel leader Machar returns to Khartoum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The chairman of South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM-IO), Riek Machar returned to Sudan capital, Khartoum after talks on the country’s peace process.

JPEG - 57.2 kb
SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).

Both Baluang, the SPLM-IO’s director for information, said Machar was in Ethiopia having been invited by the Under-Secretary General and Special Representative of the Secretary General of United Nations on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten.

“Dr. Machar and Mrs. Patten discussed issues related to peace and sexual violence in South Sudan,” he said in statement issued Monday.

The South Sudanese rebel leader, Baluang said, also separately met Gedu Adargachew, the Ethiopian Foreign Affairs minister, Evgeny Terekhin, Russia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and the Permanent Representative to the Africa Union and other relevant stakeholders in the course of supporting the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) is committed to the implementation of the (R-ARCSS), in letter and spirit, as the only sure way to attain lasting peace in our beloved country,” further stressed the statement.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of attempting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war. The revitalized peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.

In accordance with the peace agreement, opposition leader Machar will be reinstated as South Sudan’s Vice President.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 August 14:25, by Games

    These old guys (Kiir and Machar) must stop cheating the public. Even the 2 years old kids in South Sudan know that the peace is dead ages ago. Only 2 months to go and how they would damn forms a whole government, dispute that there are no agreements on the number of states, the security sectors and the local government in the villages.

    repondre message

    • 13 August 15:16, by Pakuai

      Games,
      When is your *Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom and other bunch of foreign puppets/stooges* going to *come back to South Sudan chap?*, Not in the ’slightest fool. We killed your ’Riek Machar’ in Juba, in July 2016. Your Riek Machar didn’t go to *Democratic republic of Congo (DRC), Khartoum, Adis Ababa, South Africa fools*>>>

      repondre message

      • 13 August 15:32, by Pakuai

        Mr. Games piece of trash, *Biafra war in Nigeria* was fought by the UK, on behave of your so-called *Northern Nigeria*. Fools. The Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan are back fools. *War is here fool. I am the one that will again bomb you creeps out of our our country and over our people, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>>

        repondre message

        • 13 August 15:43, by Pakuai

          Mr. Salva Kiir isn’t going anywhere *Games piece of trash*. Games, didn’t you loser often post here SUDAN TRIBUNE ’that your Riek Machar’ is *well educated* than the ’South Sudanese people?* Games, l am one of the boys who ’will again bomb you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan’, *Eastern Jerusalem and kill you fools, evil juus (so-called israelis)>>>

          repondre message

          • 13 August 16:26, by Pakuai

            and some of your creeps in between *Games piece of trash*. Loser, we later found out the criminals who *covet our country and our people* were you *cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan, Bantuses, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Eriteareans, Darfuris, evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps in between>>>>

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Can Sudan achieve peace and democratic transition? 2019-08-13 07:37:28 By Rosalind Marsden Sudan has a unique opportunity to embrace democratic transition but there is no room for complacency. Comprehensive reforms and a united democratic front will be key to (...)

Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)

Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.