Al-Burhan says ready to establish civilian rule in Sudan

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
August 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan called on Sunday for the protection of the August 4 agreement on the Constitutional Declaration and expressed willingness to establish civilian rule in the country.

Last week, the military junta and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) signed an agreement on the Constitutional Declaration paving the way for the formation of a civilian government led by a prime minister nominated by the opposition coalition.

In a speech delivered on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, al-Burhan called on all the Sudanese to prepare for a new phase of work, production and devotion, in order to rebuild, develop, and achieve the higher interests of the country.

He pointed out that Sudan is in dire need for concerted efforts in all fields and domains, and to cooperate to face the challenges and overcome all the obstacles hindering development.

"There is no place today for the proponents of sedition, extremism and hatred," he said.

The TMC and FFC will sign the agreement on the transitional administration on 17 August. The signing will be followed by the appointment of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister.

Al-Burhan praised the patience of the Sudanese people during the political crisis that began in December 2018. He further praised the struggle if the Sudanese youth for peace, freedom and justice.

Also, he greeted the Sudanese army, the Rapid Support Forces, the police and the General Intelligence Service as they guard Sudan and ensure its security, he said.

The military general who will lead the country during the first 18 months of the transition said Sudanese must renew their determination to reunite as "Our country is foreseeing a new era full of hopes and aspirations".

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

