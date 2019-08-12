Magwi county commissioner warns over land conflicts

August 11, 2019 (MAGWI) - The commissioner of Magwi County in South Sudan’s Torit State, Ochola Bosco Oringa has urged communities to resolve land disputes peacefully to avoid conflicts.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

Oringa, while addressing communities at the county headquarters last week, said land demarcation issues should be left for surveyors.

The meeting was attended by communities Acholi sub-regions of Magwi, Agoro, Omeyo, Panyikwara, Obbo, Parajok and Palwar.

Oringa called for peaceful co-existence among citizens and further appealed to the Acholi community not to pursue personal interests.

During the meeting, the participants said disputes mainly resulted from issues like land grabbing, cattle raids and illegal tree logging.

In May, South Sudan established a working committee with Uganda to settle tension between border communities that often caused conflict between both countries.

This came after local leaders in the Lamwo district of Uganda accused South Sudan army (SSPDF) of blocking roads connecting it to Magwi County.

In August 2015, more than 200 gunmen from South Sudan’s Magwi County entered into Uganda and were later flashed out by the Ugandan army (UPDF).

(ST)