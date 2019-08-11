 
 
 
South African delegation donate food items to South Sudan

August 11, 2019 (JUBA) – A delegation from South Africa visited South Sudan on Thursday and donated food items for the vulnerable households affected by the civil war in the Africa’s youngest nation.

JPEG - 49.5 kb
South Africa’s delegation led by deputy Minister of International Relations, Candith Mashego Dlamini (R) meet South Sudanese official at State House, August 8, 2019 (PPU)

According to the Presidential Press Unit, the team, led by South Africa’s deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego Dlamini met South Sudan’s Minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng at State House.

Among food items donated to South Sudan were 130,000 units each of Sorghum, beans, cooking oil, and salt for 130,000 households.

Last week, an aid agency said severe drought and ongoing violence in East Africa has put 8.7 million people in South Sudan and Somalia at risk of facing severe food insecurity.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his ex-deputy, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the country’s arch-rivals signed a peace deal to end the civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 3 million.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 August 10:43, by jubaone

    How disgusting! Jiengelands have had peace since 2005 and ostensibly should be producing enough beans,sorghum, rice, meat, milk etc. But lazy idiots are so fixed on free food. Its like you have your wife and kids but wants the next neigbhor to feed you and your family. That is jiengeism. These misfits aren’t ashamed and still call themselves responsible people? Losers!

    repondre message

    • 11 August 12:12, by South South

      jubaone,

      Last week UN said this: "Last week, an aid agency said severe drought and ongoing violence in East Africa has put 8.7 million people in South Sudan and Somalia at risk of facing severe food insecurity."

      Drought, natural thing is well known around the world of causing food shortage, but our monkeys cannot understand that.

      repondre message

      • 11 August 13:07, by jubaone

        South South
        Jienge bullshit. You tailless baboons 🐵 can’t use the UN report as an excuse to getting free food airdrops. What drought? Since 2005 you have done nothing only fleeing away as "food refugees" and letting your luaks turn into starving fields, hopeless lazy idiots. You are being fed like "giant toddlers" and shitholes cleaned, ya wasaka. Live as refugess faggots.

        repondre message

    • 11 August 14:18, by The Rhino

      Jubaone,

      Jienge squatters are salivating heavily when hearing donations of free food, worthless!Their abnormal perversion and extreme dependency on free things is beyond human level.Food was the only factor that brought their entire villages to Equatoria.Even though they had everything to produce for themselves, lazy fucking jienges always want it free, disgusting!

      repondre message

      • 11 August 14:23, by The Rhino

        South South,

        The biggest problem in South Sudan today is not drought itself but jienges who heavily consume but never produce, contributing indirectly to even more droughts.Dinka areas are good regions for food production, what have you done there?Nothing!Your bloodsucker Kiir squandered millions of dollars on second-hand tractors intended for agricultural purposes, what have you harvested so....

        repondre message

        • 11 August 14:38, by The Rhino

          South South,

          ..far?Nothing!You have abundance in waters,fish,cattle etc,big enough to feed South Sudan for years, and excess production for export,what are you doing with them?Nothing!You worthless jienges are only out there in Equatorias or refugee camps eating,sleeping and shitting,both your greedy and corrupt ’government officials’ and street beggars,shit!

          repondre message

Comment on this article



