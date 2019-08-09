 
 
 
Friday 9 August 2019

Kenya envoy in Juba to push for peace deal implementation

August 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The newly-appointed Kenya’s special envoy to South Sudan, Kalonzo Musyoka visited Juba on Thursday as part of his role in ensuring the September 2018 peace agreement is implemented.

Kalonzo Musyoka

Musyoka, South Sudan’s presidency said, met President Salva Kiir and other senior government officials to discuss the progress so far made in the implementation of the peace accord signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"The intention of his consultative meeting with the stakeholders and signatories to the revitalized peace agreement is to ensure that by the 12th of November 2019, all the arrangements will be in place for the formation of the transitional government of national unity," partly reads the statement issued Thursday.

In September last year, South Sudan’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 3 million.

However, the rival parties in May agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement, with the latest extension coming after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

Musyoka is due to meet signatories to the peace deal to persuade them to form a transitional government of national unity by Nov. 12.

The Kenyan was appointed a special envoy to Juba in July to help promote peace, stability and reconciliation in the young nation.

South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013, but a peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed following renewed violence in 2016.

(ST)

  • 9 August 10:06, by Theallseeingeye

    Those Kenyan envoys should not come to Juba and squander more money and resource in hotels, because both the government and the oppositions group who signed the R-ARCSS have been putting it crystal clear, "Peace process is not moving well because of funding". Therefore, if there anything they would want to help us with, its going to be funds. otherwise, this is just a waste of time.

    • 9 August 10:20, by Theallseeingeye

      I wonder why the so called EAC and those who are advocating for "African Solution to African problem" bullshit never contributed a single Shilling to help resolve South Sudan(youngest brother) problem and restore peace?!?!? When the peace agreement was signed, Everyone among them wanted the position of Mediator, JMEC,CTSM, IBC, etc. but they refused to name who the "fund provider" among them is.

      • 9 August 10:26, by Theallseeingeye

        Imagine that stupid "Mogabe" when asked by the opposition group to resigned, He refused! why!. because he knew there is a lot of money in that business. What kind of mediation is that? when a mediator himself is seen bias by one party and asked to relinquish the process to other trustworthy colleague, he would turn into another dictator imposing himself on both parties to the agreement!?

        • 9 August 10:38, by Theallseeingeye

          How are those fools (Kenyan envoy) going to "PUSH" for peace implementation? is the "peace implementation" a Car with exhausted battery?!? this just sounds stupid. what kind of mediation where the mediator imprison and ties one party`s hand to his back while leaving the other free? Do you think a peace signed that way is a genuine one?!?!?

