August 8, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan has stepped up efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation with neighboring Kenya in the oil sector.
This follows discussions between South Sudan’s Petroleum minister, Daniel Awow Chuang and his Kenyan counterpart, John Munyes in Juba.
The two, the state-owned SSBC reported Wednesday, explored ways of enhancing cooperation in oil infrastructure development, among others.
“In the quest of evacuation of crude oil from Kenyan oilfields to the international market, there is need for cooperation between South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda and probably DRC,” said Awow.
Oil-rich South Sudan is struggling to increase oil production, months after the signing of the revitalized peace accord in September 2018.
Awow recently said South Sudan’s oil production has been boosted by 6,000 barrels, bringing oil output to over 180,000 barrels per day.
Last week, Kenya announced that it made its first ever oil export of 200,000 barrels since the discovery of crude oil in the country.
“My visit was to engage my colleague on how we can share experiences, learn from each other and find ways of cooperating in the area of infrastructure and building oil pipelines together,” said Munyes.
He said discussions with South Sudanese officials also focused on how regional countries could build a joint pipeline to Kenya’s coast.
In 2012, South Sudan agreed a deal with Kenya to build an oil pipeline to connect the country to the Kenyan port of Lamu in order to reduce over-reliance on neighbouring Sudan for all its oil export.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)
Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)
My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)
MORE