August 8, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan has stepped up efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation with neighboring Kenya in the oil sector.

A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

This follows discussions between South Sudan’s Petroleum minister, Daniel Awow Chuang and his Kenyan counterpart, John Munyes in Juba.

The two, the state-owned SSBC reported Wednesday, explored ways of enhancing cooperation in oil infrastructure development, among others.

“In the quest of evacuation of crude oil from Kenyan oilfields to the international market, there is need for cooperation between South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda and probably DRC,” said Awow.

Oil-rich South Sudan is struggling to increase oil production, months after the signing of the revitalized peace accord in September 2018.

Awow recently said South Sudan’s oil production has been boosted by 6,000 barrels, bringing oil output to over 180,000 barrels per day.

Last week, Kenya announced that it made its first ever oil export of 200,000 barrels since the discovery of crude oil in the country.

“My visit was to engage my colleague on how we can share experiences, learn from each other and find ways of cooperating in the area of infrastructure and building oil pipelines together,” said Munyes.

He said discussions with South Sudanese officials also focused on how regional countries could build a joint pipeline to Kenya’s coast.

In 2012, South Sudan agreed a deal with Kenya to build an oil pipeline to connect the country to the Kenyan port of Lamu in order to reduce over-reliance on neighbouring Sudan for all its oil export.

(ST)