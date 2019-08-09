TMC overturns death sentences agaisnt Sudan’s rebels

August 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, the deputy leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar on Thursday welcomed a decision to overturn the death sentence against the Movement’s leader and his person by the former regime, saying that it creates a suitable climate for peace.

Agar and Aman speaks to the media in Khartoum on 3 July 2011 (Photo Reuters)

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) dropped death sentences against Agar, Arman and other SPLM-N leaders on Thursday.

The official Sudan TV said that the decision was part of the implementation of the measures aiming to create confidence-building measures aiming to achieve peace in Sudan as provided in the agreements reached by the TMC and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

"We welcome the cancellation of death sentences in absentia by hanging, which was issued against 17 SPLM leading members," said Arman in statements to Sudan Tribune on Thursday night.

"These sentences were political. Also, the war in the Blue Nile States (in September) was ignited by the former regime (not the SPLM-N)," he added.

Arman who defied the death sentence when he returned to Khartoum last June before his deportation to Juba, stressed that this step "helps to create a positive atmosphere for peace".

In addition, he has underscored the SPLM-N reaffirms its quest for a just and comprehensive peace that ends the war before to turn into a political movement according to the New Sudan Project."

The leading member of the FFC pointed out that Sudan needs a new national project based on citizenship without discrimination, end wars and a new system based on democracy and the rule of law.

This is the essence of what the Sudanese revolution aims to achieve. Missing this goal means the failure of the revolution that our people paid dearly.

