UAE, Saudi Arabia ship 540,000 tonnes of Wheat to Sudan

August 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are providing Sudan 540,000 tonnes of wheat as part of joint financial and economic support to Sudan
After the collapse of al-Bashir regime last April; the two countries granted Sudan a three billion dollars assistance package. Until now, they deposited $500 million into the Sudan central bank. Also, last July they delivered fifty tons of fertilizers to help Sudanese farmers.
The two countries said in a statement released in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi said the 540,000 tonnes of wheat will meet Sudanese food requirements for three months.
"The first and second batch comprising of 140,000 tonnes of wheat have already been shipped," the Saudi Press Agency and the Emarati news agency WAM said.
The remainder of the aid package will be allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people for food, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural requirements.
Last April, the two countries said that the aid package would include food, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural requirements.
(ST)
