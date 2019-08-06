Germany earmarks €35m for regional immunization programmes

August 5, 2019 (JUBA) – Germany has earmarked Euros 35 million for immunization programmes in the East African Community (EAC) countries.

A medical worker vaccinates a child against polio. (AFP).

This was disclosed by the senior policy officer at the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation, Claudia Imwolde-Krämer on Monday.

The official acknowledged regional efforts to immunize every child.

On his part, the EAC deputy Secretary-General of Planning and Infrastructure, Steven Mlote lauded the support from Germany, stressing the need for collaboration between the two partners.

Mlote said Germany has, since 2013, been supporting immunization programmes in the region in close collaboration with the EAC and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI).

He said the two partners have cooperated in different areas with achievements in health, trade and customs agriculture and tourism.

(ST)