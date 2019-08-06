South Sudan police sign cooperation deal with Sudan

August 5, 2019 (JUBA) – Police chiefs from Sudan and South Sudan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

South Sudan’s Inspector General of Police, Gen. Majak Akec Malok met the Sudanese delegation headed by the Director General of Police, Gen. Adil Mohamed and held a meeting in the capital, Juba.

Malok said they signed a bilateral agreement, adding that plans are underway to reopen border crossings between the two countries.

“There is a good cooperation between us and our doors are open for all Sudanese who live with us here,” he told reporters Monday.

On his part, however, Mohamed pointed out that the MoU signed between the two countries encompasses all aspects of cooperation.

“The most important issue is the customs point between the two countries. We also looked at the issue of training and capacity building of the police in South Sudan," said Mohamed.

"We talked about the need to help the police here using available resources in Khartoum,” he added.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan.

Since South Sudan’s independence, however, relations between the nations have been poor and frantic.

(ST)