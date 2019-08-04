Egypt sends more medical aid to South Sudan

August 3, 2019 (CAIRO) - The Foreign Ministry’s Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) sent on Friday the second medical aid to South Sudan.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, January 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Egypt’s ambassador to South Sudan, Ahmed al-Din said the aid is part of development programs to support the medical sector.

The first shipment, he added, was sent in October last year.

According to al-Din, extending aid is aimed at consolidating the long-standing relations between the countries and reflects Egypt’s keenness on serving the best interest of the South Sudanese people.

The Egyptian health minister, Hala Zayed recently unveiled an initiative to treat Africans from Hepatitis C, starting with the Nile Basin nations where an estimated 3.7 million people suffer from the disease.

This initiative, Zayed was quoted saying, will help spread Egyptian medicine and open markets for it, while offering an opportunity to export medicine to Africa as well as the opportunity to treat 1 million people infected with the disease in the Nile Basin countries.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s secession from Sudan in 2011.

In November 2017, Egypt sponsored the signing of a declaration for unification of two different factions of the South Sudan’s ruling party (SPLM). The declaration, which supports peace efforts to end the dispute between the rival factions and stipulates the return of refugees displaced by conflict, was signed under the auspices of Al-Sisi and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

(ST)