TMC, FFC add text on peace in Sudan to constitutional declaration

SPLM-N leader Malik Agar (L) talks to reporters in Juba with TMC deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo on 27 July 2019 (ST Photo)
August 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Addis Ababa document on peace agreed between the rebel umbrella Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and its political allies in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) was officially added to the agreed Constitutional Declaration.

On Friday the FFC and the TMC finished discussions on the fundamental law facilitating orderly change to a democratic regime during the 39 months transitional period.

Also, they agreed to include the Addis Ababa agreement after redrafting some paragraphs to make it valid for all the armed groups and not only for the SRF factions in a meeting to be held on Saturday.

"The Addis Ababa document was added as an additional chapter to the constitutional document," several sources involved in the finalization meeting, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday evening.

The military council had already welcomed the Addis Ababa text on ways to achieve peace during the interim period and to enable the armed groups to take part in the transitional process that will forge the future of the country.

Now as the text is added, the two parties will initialize the constitutional declaration on Sunday, and the African mediation will determine the date for the signing ceremony.

The inclusion of Addis Ababa text sparked a debate in the corridors of negotiations between the TMC and the opposition FFC Friendship Hall on Friday.

The meeting decided to discuss the document on Saturday, but El-Tom Hajo, head of SRF delegation to Khartoum insisted that the issue be debated on Friday, but his request had been ignored.

Following what, the head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Malik Akar, announced on Saturday morning that their participation in the celebrations of the agreement between the military junta and the FFC over the transitional period depends on the inclusion of the Addis Ababa document.

For his part, Gibril Ibrahim the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement and SRF deputy chairman recalled in a tweet on Saturday that the document was signed by all the FFC groups and addresses the root causes of the Sudanese crisis.

The document is the "shortest way" to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, he stressed.

According to the political agreement reached last month, the peace process should top the agenda of the transitional government during the first six months.

The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said ready to discuss peace with the civilian-led government. However, the SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur did not indicate its position until now.

(ST)

