Sudan’s military, opposition on verge of deal on transitional authority

email
print
Save
Ibrahim al-Amin and Shams al-Din Kabbashi brief reporters about the discussions on the constitutional declaration on 2 August 2019 (ST photo)

August 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have resumed talks on the constitutional declaration on Thursday evening amid pledges to reach an agreement very soon.

The meeting which took place at the Friendship Hall and not at a private hotel just nearby as it was the case during the recent rounds began at 07:30 pm on Thursday and ended around 07:00 am on Friday.

The meeting will resume on Friday at 08:00 pm.

According to different participants, the meeting despite the bloody events in El-Obeid and Omdurman was positive and the parties agreed on almost all the issues related to the three bodies of the Sovereign Council, government and parliament.

On the legislative assembly, it was agreed that 67% of the appointed parliament will go to the FFC groups while the remaining 33% will be allocated to the opposition groups that are not members of the opposition coalition but took part in the six-month revolution that toppled al-Bashir’s regime.

All the political groups that were allied to the National Congress Party will not be represented in the transitional assembly which will be formed within three months.

Also, the parties agreed that the immunity of the Sovereign Council members will not be absolute but can be lifted in some cases including war crimes and crimes against humanity among others, ending the debate about the immunity of the five generals who will join it.

On Friday, the parties will discuss the independent commissions such as the electoral commission. The agreement reached last month in Addis Ababa between the political and armed groups of the FFC will be discussed under the item of Other Business.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the meeting, TMC Spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi said that the meeting discussed the recent killing of protesters in El-Obeid and Omdurman.

Also, he said the Council ordered the arrest of the perpetrators form the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after swift investigation and similar measures will be taken towards the responsible of the killing in Omdurman.

FFC Spokesperson Ibrahim al-Amin said that the meeting discussed the killing of civilians and the measures needed to protect protesters adding that it was a positive meeting on the outstanding issues in the constitutional document.

"Tomorrow you will hear good news about the path of negotiation and the formation of a civilian government," he further said.

Also, spoke to the reporters al-Tom Hajo of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front who took part for the first time in the meetings with the military council about the transitional authority.

Hajo told reporters that the Addis Ababa Agreement between the peace process will be discussed on Friday.

The arrest of several Islamist militaries and political leader after a coup attempt last week helped to restore confidence between the ruling council and the opposition groups, according to several opposition officials.

(ST)

