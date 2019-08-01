SPLM-N al-Hilu extends cessation of hostilities for five months

July 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu), on Wednesday extended the unilateral cessation of hostilities for five months.

"As a goodwill gesture towards the peaceful resolution of the Sudanese problem and to give an opportunity for the immediate and smooth power transfer to civilians, I am the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, declare the unilateral cessation of hostilities in all areas under the control of the SPLM and the SPLA,"al-Hilu said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

According to the statement, the cessation of hostilities shall enter into force on 1 August 2019, and will extend for five months on 31 December 2019.

Al-Hilu called on all the forces and units of the SPLA to abide by and respect this declaration and to refrain from any acts of hostility except in the case of self-defence or protection of civilians.

The rebel group which is not part of the opposition coalition Forces for Freedom and Change refused to discuss issues of peace and war with the military junta and pledged to engage peace negotiations with the would-be formed civilian-led government.

The SPLM has been fighting the Khartoum government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions since 2011.

