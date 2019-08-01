July 31, 2019 (BENTIU) - Government and opposition authorities in South Sudan’s Northern Liech have agreed to form a joint force to improve security along major roads and highways within the area.

Northern Liech state governor Joseph Monytuil (Photo: Larco Lomayat)

The pledge was made during a two-day inter-communal peace dialogue facilitated by the civil affairs division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

According to UNMISS, participants at the forum demanded an end to criminality in Northern Liech area and decried the rampant cattle raids that have become major causes of inter-communal violence.

Authorities were urged to deploy security forces along major roads.

“There is no need for us to kill one another,” Nyathuruon Mayiel, a women’s representative in Bentiu told UNMISS during the dialogue.

“I want the state government and the opposition to work together to end all the issues raised at this conference. We want to live in peace and unity,” she stressed, while urging local leaders to unite people.

On his part, Rubkona County Paramount Chief, Tungur Kuicgong said communities must unite, reconcile and work together as one.

“Let us forgive one another for the betterment of our country,” he said, stressing that criminal activities must end for people to live in peace.

Tungur called on the youth in the area to stop the culture of cattle raiding and revenge killings, which have plagued Koch and Rubkona counties, prompting the organizing of the peace forum.

Discussions at the dialogue were co-chaired by Northern Liech governor, Joseph Monytuil and the armed opposition (SPLM-IO) military governor in-charge of the Liech area, General Tor Tunguar.

“We agreed to form a joint security force that has to be deployed in the areas with insecurity, like along the Bentiu-Nhialdiu and the Bentiu-Koch roads, because there has been insecurity since last year where some humanitarian workers were attacked by unknown criminals,” said Tunguar.

Monytuil said it was important to discuss the rampant killings and cattle raiding in the state, which threatens the security of people.

“My government and our brothers from Sudan People’s Liberation Movement will work hand in hand to promote peace in our state. We want to create good relationship between our communities and encourage them to work toward peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The governor said all resolutions passed in the meeting will be implemented, urging chiefs to work with authorities in this process.

Over 100 traditional leaders government officials, SPLM-IO representatives women, and youth from Koch, Guit and Rubkona counties attend the forum.

(ST)