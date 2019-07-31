 
 
 
Al-Burhan condemns killing of Sudanese schoolchildren

Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces stand on their vehicle during a military-backed rally, in Mayo district, south of Khartoum,on June 29, 2019 (AP Photo)
July 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Transitional Military Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, regretted the killing of schoolchildren during a protest in El-Obeid on Monday, saying it was a punishable crime.

"What happened in El-Obeid of North Kordofan is unfortunate and sad. The killing of peaceful citizens is unacceptable, a crime that requires immediate and deterrent accountability," Burhan said according to the official news agency SUNA.

In separate statements broadcast by the satellite channel "Al-Hadath", al-Burhan added that the killing of civilians must accelerate the ongoing efforts to reach an agreement over the formation of a transitional authority.

"Delaying the transition will lead to more losses and economic deterioration," he said.

"We have directed the negotiating delegation to overcome minor issues and reach a comprehensive agreement for the transition," he added.

He pointed out that spending a long time in the discussion of minor issues hampered the agreement, stressing that "our participation in government is a partnership, not a powersharing."

Further, he commented on the sticking point of political immunity of the members of Sovereign Council which will include some military saying it was not an issue of concern for them.

"We did not demand immunity and we do not want it, and it was a proposal by a joint technical committee," he said.

Also, he pointed to the need to achieve peace during the transitional period saying that "peace is one of the main tasks that must be implemented during the transitional period."

(ST)

Comment on this article



