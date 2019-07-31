Governors brief South Sudan’s Kiir on security issues

July 30, 2019 (JUBA) – Governors of Gbudwe State, Daniel Gbadagbu, Tumbura State’s Patrick Raphael Zamora and their Torit State counterpart, Tobiolo Alberio Oromo on Monday briefed President Salva Kiir on the security situation in their states.

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir (C) meets state governors in the capital, Juba on July 29, 2019 (PPU)

Gbadaghu, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) said, briefed Kiir on how his state is working with opposition groups to ensure that peace prevails.

The South Sudanese leader reportedly ordered the three state governors to work with international non-governmental organizations and other partners to protect the country’s border from Ebola virus.

Last month, South Sudan’s health ministry launched an appeal for $12 million to boost its Ebola preparedness plan in the wake of an outbreak of the deadly viral disease in neighboring Uganda.

According to the health minister, Riek Gai Kok, since August 2018, the health ministry, United Nations and partners have been working collectively on prevention and readiness for possible Ebola outbreak.

South Sudan, he said, has adopted a strategy, which includes a 72-hour outbreak response and containment plan and vaccine readiness at the 25 screening sites established at border entry points.

On Monday, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) said at least $4.3 million is required to fund Ebola virus prevention and preparedness activities in South Sudan until the end of September.

Ebola is a rare, but deadly viral disease that causes fever, body aches, diarrhea and sometimes bleeding inside and outside the body.

South Sudan suffered Ebola outbreak in 2004 after the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 20 cases, including five deaths, from Ebola hemorrhagic fever in the Western Equatoria town of Yambio.

(ST)