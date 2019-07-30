 
 
 
Sudan's Misseriya welcome Deng Alor's assignment for Abyei file

July 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Misseriya tribe welcomed on Tuesday the assignment of South Sudan’s former Foreign Minister Deng Alor to negotiate with the Sudanese government the stalled implementation of Abyei protocol on the fate of the disputed border region.

JPEG - 98.6 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs minister, Deng Alor (Getty Images)

Last week, President Kiir issued a Republican Order for the assignment of Abyei file to Deng Alor Kuol with effect from 24th July. The former foreign minister who is a son of the disputed area has to negotiate with the Sudanese government the condition under which a referendum on the future of the area can be held.

"The Missiriya tribe is extending its hands in good faith to work with Deng Alor to find a quick solution to the file of Abyei area," said the tribal leader Mohamed Abdallah Wadabuk in statements to Sudan Tribune.

He stressed that the Misseriya and Dinka tribes would not resume bloody confrontation in the Abyei region and would work for peaceful coexistence and development in the region.

Sudan and South Sudan failed to reach an agreement on who can participate in the referendum as the Dinka Ngok reject the participation of the Misseriya pastoralists who annually come to the north of Abyei during the dray season to graze their herds.

He explained that Alor has recently was in good contacts with the Misseriya and has called to establish contact between the Misseriya and Dinka for peaceful coexistence in the area.

"Deng Alor is not the old man and he is away from intransigence and intolerance and I expect to work together on the Abyei file away from the agendas of Khartoum and Juba," he added.

Despite calls by the African Union and the United Nations, there is no joint administration between Sudan and South Sudan, as the Ngok Dinka refuse the formation of Abyei Area Administration and the Legislative Council. Instead, they call to hold a referendum without the Sudanese pastoralist Misseriya.

However, the Dinka Ngok organised a unilateral referendum from 27to 29 October 2013 to say they want to join the Republic of South Sudan. However, Khartoum, Juba, the African Union and the international community refused to recognise the outcome of the vote.

  • 31 July 03:23, by Pakuai

    What are those Misseriya losers going to get from Deng Alor? Didn’t the those Misseriya know Mr. Alor, Dr. Luka Biong and the Ngok Dinka/Jieng elders who organised the last referendum to which the Ngok Dinkas/Jiengs overwhelmingly voted with over 97% votes to have nothing to do with you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, but to join their cousins in the South Sudan. To which the Ngok Dinkas>>>

    • 31 July 03:45, by Pakuai

      referendum results were tacitly recognised by their South Sudanese brothers/sisters. If at all those there were Abyei Ngok Dinka files to be negotiated with our cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan. By the way the alleged Abyei file should have been given Dr. Francis Mading Deng to sort it out with Misseriya buddies. Dr. Francis Mading Deng>>>

      • 31 July 03:58, by Pakuai

        Deng Alor, Mr. Lueth and Dr. Lam Akol still retain their former united Sudan ’diplomatic passports’. I know those diplomatic passports are just papers. But Mr. Salva Kiir and others should come clean about Abyei issue. Do we have to sacrifice our people again? Not again, never. I know there are creeps in between who even ’pray and swear’ that there cannot be North Sudan without ’South Sudanese’>>>

