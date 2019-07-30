July 29, 2019 (JUBA) – Over 200 corporate leaders, financiers and entrepreneurs have concluded a meeting aimed at developing business-to-business linkages among South Sudanese entrepreneurs.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the first-ever Business Development Link event, in collaboration with Good Vibes Business Network with discussions focused on critical actions needed to harness the power of existing private sector, improve value chains, linkages and to uplift the rising generation of young business owners.

"The discussion was framed around improving the business environment to encourage young entrepreneurs to succeed in South Sudan," partly reads a UNDP statement issued on Monday.

The UN agency pledged continued support to youth empowerment and employment, citing the importance of public-private partnerships and how it spurs innovation and progress in a country.

The UNDP resident representative, Kamil Kamaluddeen, said to business-to-business linkages are vital for success, stressing that relationships built could open doors to new collaborations and mentoring opportunities between new and established enterprises.

He, however, observed that the event, which started in Juba, would be taken to other targeted towns of South Sudan like Bor, Rumbek, Torit and Yambio.

Discussions at the forum focused on improving the business environment to encourage success among young entrepreneurs.

The event, held in, Juba was attended by the African Union special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi, the secretary general for South Sudan chamber of commerce, Simon Deng and the managing director of Equity Bank, Addis Abeba, among others.

(ST)