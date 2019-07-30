 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 30 July 2019

UNDP supports business linkages for S. Sudan entrepreneurs

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 29, 2019 (JUBA) – Over 200 corporate leaders, financiers and entrepreneurs have concluded a meeting aimed at developing business-to-business linkages among South Sudanese entrepreneurs.

JPEG - 21.6 kb

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) the first-ever Business Development Link event, in collaboration with Good Vibes Business Network with discussions focused on critical actions needed to harness the power of existing private sector, improve value chains, linkages and to uplift the rising generation of young business owners.

"The discussion was framed around improving the business environment to encourage young entrepreneurs to succeed in South Sudan," partly reads a UNDP statement issued on Monday.

The UN agency pledged continued support to youth empowerment and employment, citing the importance of public-private partnerships and how it spurs innovation and progress in a country.

The UNDP resident representative, Kamil Kamaluddeen, said to business-to-business linkages are vital for success, stressing that relationships built could open doors to new collaborations and mentoring opportunities between new and established enterprises.

He, however, observed that the event, which started in Juba, would be taken to other targeted towns of South Sudan like Bor, Rumbek, Torit and Yambio.

Discussions at the forum focused on improving the business environment to encourage success among young entrepreneurs.

The event, held in, Juba was attended by the African Union special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi, the secretary general for South Sudan chamber of commerce, Simon Deng and the managing director of Equity Bank, Addis Abeba, among others.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Transforming South Sudan’s oil industry into a world-class standard 2019-07-30 03:55:35 “It is in our best interest to. . . embark on a revolutionary change that will lead us away from oil dependency rather than drag our feet and suffer the costs of becoming growingly dependent on a (...)

Sudanese generals are no stranger to coup d’états and attempts 2019-07-29 07:07:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman A Coup d’état or a Putsch is defined as the one who takes part in a putsch and secretly plot and suddenly execute attempt to overthrow a government. However, when we delve (...)

My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.