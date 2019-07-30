 
 
 
Tuesday 30 July 2019

Troika urges immediate implementation of S. Sudan peace deal

July 29, 2019 (JUBA) – Members of the Troika (Britain, Norway and the United States) have called for immediate implementation of South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement signed in September last year.


South Sudan peace partners meet in Addis Ababa to discuss extension of pre-transitional period on 2-3 May 2019 (IGAD photo)

The Troika, in a statement issued Monday, reaffirmed their commitment to the peace process in the war-hit East African nation.

"While there is progress, lack of momentum to fully implement the peace agreement may threaten the successful formation of the transitional government and prospects for the peace process," partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The Troika nations welcomed the decrease in political violence and presence opposition politicians in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

Britain, Norway and United States urged South Sudanese parties to redouble their efforts to resolve the most pressing remaining issues, which include ensuring agreed security reforms are delivered, through the mobilization of necessary support.

“For the peace process to remain credible, it is important that the parties demonstrate their commitment to peace and meet the assurances they made in May,” stressed the Troika’s statement.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

But in May this year, the country’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)

