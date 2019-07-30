July 29, 2019 (CAIRO) - South Sudan will play Equatorial Guinea in the first round of qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Monday.
- South Sudan football team play Tusker in Juba, July 2011 (AP)
The matches are set to be played between September 2 and 10.
South Sudan is currently ranked 169th in the latest FIFA rankings while Equatorial Guinea is 30 places above them.
Since becoming a FIFA member in May 2012, South Sudan has failed to qualify for any major international tournament.
According to CAF, 14 teams from the qualification play-offs will join 26 other teams in the group stage, with only five teams advancing to Qatar.
(ST)
