South Sudan opposition party shuts down Wau State office

July 27, 2019 (WAU) – South Sudan’s opposition Democratic Change Party (DCP) has shut down its Wau State office after one of its senior member resigned and joined the country’s ruling party (SPLM).

South Sudan’s main opposition leader, Lam Akol (AFP)

John Ajang Madut, until recently the party’s Secretary General in the state, resigned on Friday amid claims that the party has collapsed.

“It is a pleasure to register a vote of thanks and appreciation to the leadership of Democratic Change Party in Juba that I really thank them for the hospitality they have granted to me since 2009 up to now when I decided to call it off for this party,” he explained.

Madut had previously served as the opposition party as its youth chairperson.

“I now want to inform the general public and media houses that with effect July 16, 2019, I have officially resigned from the Democratic Change Party,” he said, adding that he joined the country’s ruling party to participate in the implementation of the peace agreement.

He accused the opposition party of its failure to coordinate with state branches, one of the factors which contributed to its downfall.

Madut further claimed his resignation was in honour of President Salva Kiir’s call for former members who defected from the ruling party to rejoin it and be part of the planned re-unification process.

“I honored the invitation of the chairman of SPLM, H.E. General Salva Kiir, the President of the Republic of South Sudan that all the former members of SPLM members should come back to their respective places and participate in the peace implementation,” he stressed.

In February, three SPLM factions announced the formal reunification of their ranks, with the leadership giving missing members a 30-day ultimatum to return to Juba for reunification of the historical party.

The SPLM fractured into different groups after the civil war erupted in mid-December 2013.

