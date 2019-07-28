 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 28 July 2019

S. Sudan must enact laws on violence against women: AU official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 27, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese leaders must enact and enforce laws that will end prevalent occurrences of sexual violence against women in the country, an African Union special envoy said.

JPEG - 48 kb
The African Union (AU) special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi meets South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on July 25, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking during a visit a five-day visit to the young nation, the AU special envoy on youth, Aya Chebbi, said the country’s authorities must involve men if gender-based violence is to end.

“Men should be doing all these initiatives to end gender-based violence. I urge civil society organizations to advocate for legal frameworks that protect women in South Sudan,” said Chebbi.

She said the continental body already has in place plans to end all gender-based violence, with its focus geared towards eliminating all forms of violence, including genital mutilation and child marriage.

During the meeting, Chebbi reportedly discussed with the South Sudanese leader what AU has got to offer to the country’s youth.

The AU special envoy also met with different youth clusters in the country and held discussions on the challenges that affect them.

She described her visit to the East African nation as a symbol of hope to young people in terms of innovation and youth development.

72% of South Sudan’s 12.4 million population are 30 years old and below, estimates show.

Earlier this month, the AU’s legal counsel signed a document to form the Hybrid Court for South Sudan as stipulated in the 2018 peace deal. Once in operation, the court will combine South Sudanese and other African judges and staff to investigate and prosecute allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

Thousands of women and girls in Africa’s youngest nation have reportedly suffered brutal sexual violence as armed groups employed rape as a weapon of war. Last year, the United Nations mission in the country documented 238 cases, involving 1,291 victims.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 July 06:48, by Pakuai

    This is what we have been telling our lowly informed South Sudanese losers that if you put your house on fire and run to others to come and extinguish the fire on your behalf, those fire extinguishers will come and want something in return, nothing is free of charge on this planet earth. We have let our house ajar and this is we got. Every creep around the world who even have their own massive>>>

    repondre message

    • 28 July 06:59, by Pakuai

      problems in their own countries back home always think, that is a good idea to come and lecture the South Sudanese fools about anything. The US sent her two ’women representative to UNSC’ to come and bully South Sudan, Yasmin Spokane of UN was also brought here to do the same and now, the African Union (the AU) doesn’t want to be left behind on how to lecture the South Sudanese people about human

      repondre message

      • 28 July 07:10, by Pakuai

        rights or South Sudanese women rights in particular. And of course most our South Sudan’s populace don’t see anything bullish about this circus since the whole dirty project is hidden beneath the facet of the ’UN, humanitarian and human rights’. I forgot to mention a British woman called Priti Patel among the foreign bullies l just mentioned earlier. Fellows, in every country, there are some>>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 July 07:22, by Pakuai

          people who bully their women and l think South Sudan is no exception. But honestly speaking, South Sudan is not on the top of the countries that bully women, trust this fellows. Get these facts right. During our war of independence from our arab North Sudan there was ’Katiba banarts (girls/women) battalion and they did their jobs well or even better than some men in the SPLM/A>>>

          repondre message

          • 28 July 07:42, by Pakuai

            Back in Anyanya one war, there were prominent women like ’mama Ageer Gumdit and other women leaders who fought exceptionally well just their male counterparts. During our SPLM/A times, even our civilian women/girls looked after SPLM/A children, SPLA wounded soldiers, our cattle, sheep and goats. Grew food and sent food to battle front lines all the times. I remember, during our war of independence

            repondre message

            • 28 July 07:54, by Pakuai

              when a rogue SPLA soldier or soldiers raped a girl or a woman. That SPLA soldier or soldiers were arraigned in front of other soldiers and ’fire squadded’ to give an example that playing games with our women was redline. Our South Sudanese women breed pigs/rabbits for our younger South Sudanese boys/girls under deadly circumstances. Every South Sudanese with brain knows, that we ’owe a great deal>

              repondre message

              • 28 July 08:04, by Pakuai

                of debt’ to our South Sudanese women, it is a plain truth. Without our South Sudanese women/girls hardworking, we wouldn’t have our South Sudan today. By the way, those other women from other parts of the world who are always sent here to South Sudan to come and lecture South Sudanese people about women/girls rights think we are the worst off country on earth on bullying>>>

                repondre message

                • 28 July 08:20, by Pakuai

                  our women/girls and so they were coming to help their women/girls counterparts. Those women/girls concerns are not far away from the truth, because in every war, women and children are always the losers or victims of opportunists everywhere in war zones. By the way, ’women/girls’ around the world think, that they have been ’bullied by boys’ for a long time and they think, they are ’fighting back’>

                  repondre message

                  • 28 July 08:32, by Pakuai

                    There was this young ’Saudi Arabia woman’ who is alleged to had away from her Saudi Arabia bully family to ’Muwait, Thailand and was hold up’ in Thailand on her way to Australia. All the ’women/girls’ around world screaming to let the young lady go. The Canadian government came to her aid. And when she landed in Toronto, Canadian young women were waiting for her with flowers at the airport>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 28 July 08:46, by Pakuai

                      I was watching the news of that young Saudi Arabian woman and one of friend jokingly said, that "women/girls think, that is just a small, victory; and they think, they are fighting back". That is very true. Women/girls around the world don’t like rubbish. There are evil women/girls around the world though. But over 90% of women/girls don’t rubbish>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 28 July 08:56, by Pakuai

                        but there are some evils women/girls in the world. And they are in the evil juus (so-called israel) and the devil infested lsland of England. But these evils are going to be removed on face of earth once and for all. The evils love affair with our country and our people has gone too far. And the evils are going to be bombed to near OBLIVION OUT of out of our country and over our people,>>>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 28 July 09:07, by Pakuai

                          once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. The so-called ANGLO-AMERICAN criminals and some of their creeps here in our region *covet our country and our people* death. As explained to you some of you South Sudanese losers. South Sudan is considered to be where the so-called *UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT* to be STARTED in*.>>>>

                          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)

How Salva Kiir going to be remembered in South Sudan history? 2019-07-21 07:16:53 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak This article is focusing on Salva Kiir’s South Sudan Independence Day address, his successes, failures and most importantly, how history will judge and remember him since (...)

Why Sudanese should cautiously celebrate the political declaration? 2019-07-20 05:47:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol As Sudanese have every reason to celebrate the political declaration signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council (TMC), one may (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.