Sudanese journalist still under detention as anti-Islamist crackdown widening

July 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The security services have not released a journalist detained with other Islamists and former officials, as more have been arrested on Friday.

Sadiq al-Rizaiqi

The head of the official Union of Sudanese Journalists Sadiq al-Rizaiqi is still under arrest, multiple sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune on Friday denying his widely reported release.

Al-Rizaiqi, an Islamist journalist who is known for his support to the former regime was arrested with other Islamists and officials of the former regime on Wednesday. All they are suspected of involvement in a failed coup attempt last week.

However, his release was announced 24 hours as he reportedly enjoyed strong ties with the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo, "Hemetti" who use him as a special adviser.

However, the sources that confirmed his continued arrest did not provide further details as interrogation by security forces continues.

The Executive Office of the General Union of Sudanese Journalists Thursday appealed the Transitional Military Council to release al-Rizaiqi, or to announce the charges sought against him and to hold a fair trial.

MORE ARRESTS

On Friday, the security authorities arrested Sayyed al-Khatib, a known Islamist and head of the Center for Future Studies, one of the facades of the Islamic Movement.

Also, was arrested Lt-Gen Mohamed Mokhtar, former director of counter-intelligence in the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS). He was relieved from his function last June.

Mukhtar is a well-known Islamist and has a close relationship with the former presidential assistant Nafie Ali Nafie.

Sudanese Islamists continue to claim that there was no coup attempt and accuse the military junta of plotting to get rid of military elements opposed to the growing role played by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They further point that the operation is part of a regional schema carried out by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia aiming to reduce the influence of Islamists in Sudan.

