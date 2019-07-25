 
 
 
Home | Comment & Analysis    Thursday 25 July 2019

My journey to state of statelessness

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Luka Biong Deng Kuol*

When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in Juba, in its response to the report of the UN Human Rights Commission, denied me as a citizen of South Sudan despite the glaring provision in the constitution of my full South Sudanese citizenship. My friend Dr Barnaba Marial, the former minister of foreign affairs, became a victim of the ploy orchestrated by some well known anti-peace ministers who continue to be political liabilities in the country.

When I was about to testify before the US Senate in 2016, Gordon Buay, a diplomat at the embassy of South Sudan threatened me in his facebook with this statement "Let me remind Dr Luka Biong that Pagan, Majak, Bakosoro, etc lost their passports because they betrayed the independence of South Sudan. I hope he (me) would not want to lose his passport and live like Edward Snowden". After expressing my views about the Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) and misrule by new Ja’aliyiin ruling Dinka elites in Juba, the government in Juba denied the renewal of my passport as confirmed by reliable sources in the Ministry of Interior.

Many people like me who did not join the opposition but have their dissenting views have been denied passports. Unlike some ministers and some members of JCE who have dual citizenship, I am only a citizen of South Sudan. Paradoxically this refusal to renew my passport came at the time when South Sudan is entering a new era of peace and reconciliation. Every citizen of South Sudan has a legal right to have a national passport unless denied in the court of law but not by individuals in the government who see the state as exclusively theirs. Despite such denial, one will continue to express his views about the affairs of our country.

* Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO), Rift Valley Institute and University of Juba



The views expressed in the 'Comment and Analysis' section are solely the opinions of the writers. The veracity of any claims made are the responsibility of the author not Sudan Tribune.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis please email it to comment@sudantribune.com

Sudan Tribune reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information and political affiliations.
Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


My journey to state of statelessness 2019-07-25 12:47:04 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol* When I was expelled from South Sudan in 2015 for organizing a public lecture at the University of Juba on the Presidential Decree to create 28 states, the government in (...)

How Salva Kiir going to be remembered in South Sudan history? 2019-07-21 07:16:53 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak This article is focusing on Salva Kiir’s South Sudan Independence Day address, his successes, failures and most importantly, how history will judge and remember him since (...)

Why Sudanese should cautiously celebrate the political declaration? 2019-07-20 05:47:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol As Sudanese have every reason to celebrate the political declaration signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council (TMC), one may (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.