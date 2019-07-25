SSPM/A chairman sacks chief of staff General Abdelbagi Agany

July 24, 2019 (JUBA) – The leadership of the opposition South Sudan Patriotic Movement/Army (SSPM/A) has announced the sacking of its Chief of General Staff, Lt. General Agany Abdelbagi Akol.

The new SSPM/A chief of general staff Lt. Gen. Garang Ayii Akol (courtesy photo)

The announcement was made in a July 23, 2019 statement that was signed by the SSPLM/A chairman, Dr. Costello Garang Ring Lual.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me in chapter one article 2.8 of the temporary constitution of SSPM/A March 2016 AD, I, Dr. Costello Garang Ring Lual, Chairman and Commander in Chief of SSPM/A do hereby issue this SSPM/A order to relieve in consultation with founding members of the SSPM/A for the relief of South Sudan Patriotic Officer as here under,” partly reads the group’s statement.

The movement, however, said it has now appointed Lt. Gen. Garang Ayii Akol as their new Chief of General Staff to replace Agany.

The statement did, however, mention reasons for Agany’s sacking.

On 13 August 2018, Agany announced the eviction of the SSPM chairman Costello, accusing him of obstructing peace negotiations.

A month later, however, Abdelbagi Ayii Akol, a Dinka tribal leader from Northern Bahr el-Ghazal region, announced reconciliation between SSPM/A leaders and the end of a rift between his son Agany, who was the SSPA commander and movement’s chairman.

Separately, the SSPM/A promoted Brig. General Peter Mabior Riiny to a Major General, while Col. Deng Deng Luol is now a Brig. General.

The SSPM is a faction of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

(ST)