SPA, SPLM-N Hilu discuss issues of war and peace in Sudan

July 23, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA) discussed issues of democratic transition and peace in Sudan with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, said the pro-democracy group.

Abel Aziz al-Hilu (Reuters file photo)

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the SPA said its delegate discussed these issues with a leading member of the SPLM-N al-Hilu, but did not identify the participants to the meeting, the venue nor the date of the meeting.

However, Sudan Tribune can say that the meeting was held in Juba, South Sudan and that the SPA was represented by Mohamed Yousif Mustafa, a former SPLM-N member who joined the Sudanese professionals.

The statement pointed out that the SPA considers the Movement’s position and support for the peaceful revolution in Sudan and its unilateral cease-fire declaration as a positive and advanced position in solidarity with the mass movement.

"Both sides discussed the successes of the Sudanese revolution and ways to achieve the goals that satisfy the Sudanese people. The two sides discussed the democratic transition in Sudan and the importance of including the issue of war and peace as one of the transitional period priorities."

The statement stressed that the talks dealt with how to push the cause of peace to reach a satisfy Sudanese people in the conflict areas, who suffer the daily brutalities of war and violence.

The two sides, in addition, reaffirmed the need to continue meetings in order to make the Sudanese revolution a success and achieve all its objectives.

(ST)

