 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 24 July 2019

S. Sudanese Civil society network condemn national anthem ban

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 23, 2019 (KAMPALA) - The Network of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations in Uganda (NoSSCOU) has strongly condemned the recent ban on singing of the national anthem by President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 54.4 kb
Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)

The directive was announced by South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei after the weekly cabinet meeting held on Friday last week.

Makuei, according to various media reports, argued that the country national anthem was being misused by mainly government officials.

NoSSCOU, in a statement, described the new directive as unrealistic.
“Both Savla Kiir and Michael Makuei Lueth can die today and tomorrow and therefore, South Sudan national anthem will remain forever and ever,” said NoSSCOU’s coordinator, Manyang Gatwech.

The anthem ban, he added, violates the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011, is not in public interests and abuses human rights.

“We therefore urge the government to withdraw this unrealistic decision made by the council of ministers immediately, in respect of civil interests and adherence to our constitutions that preserve the liberty and dignity,” said Gatwech.

SIMILAR CONCERNS

On Tuesday, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) issued a statement, saying it is disturbed by orders banning use of the national anthem by none other than the president.

“The national anthem is one of the indicators for citizens’ ownership of the national and affiliation to the nation. Schools students, Boy Scouts, girl guards and South Sudanese in front of foreigners in foreign events all can identify themselves with national anthem plus other occupation,” partly reads CEPO’s statement.

“Being proud of your nation is by owning or demonstrating affiliation by singing the anthem or publicly holding a national flag,” it adds.

CEPO has appealed to the office of the president to allow citizens to have free affiliation to the nation by owning the national anthem.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 July 10:56, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Thank you, Sudan Tribune for job well done

    repondre message

    • 24 July 11:01, by Midit Mitot

      South Sudan future is dead,

      The question is, what about 9 July and 30 July Marty days that should be celebrates every year from the states? will it not be celebrate these historical events because Kiir is not there? this is bullshit decision.

      repondre message

  • 24 July 10:58, by Midit Mitot

    South Sudan future is dead, the question is, what about 9 July and 30 July Marty days that should be celebrates every year from the states? will it not be celebrate these historical events because Kiir is not there? this is bullshit decision.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How Salva Kiir going to be remembered in South Sudan history? 2019-07-21 07:16:53 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak This article is focusing on Salva Kiir’s South Sudan Independence Day address, his successes, failures and most importantly, how history will judge and remember him since (...)

Why Sudanese should cautiously celebrate the political declaration? 2019-07-20 05:47:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol As Sudanese have every reason to celebrate the political declaration signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council (TMC), one may (...)

Change in Sudan requires consensus between civilian and armed forces 2019-07-20 05:47:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Cleansing the Effects of the Systematic Demolition of the State of Sudan Over the past 30 years requires a minimum consensus agreement between the components of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.