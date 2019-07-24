July 23, 2019 (KAMPALA) - The Network of South Sudan Civil Society Organizations in Uganda (NoSSCOU) has strongly condemned the recent ban on singing of the national anthem by President Salva Kiir.

Kiir addresses a news conference inside his office in the capital Juba September 12, 2013 (Reuters photo)

The directive was announced by South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei after the weekly cabinet meeting held on Friday last week.

Makuei, according to various media reports, argued that the country national anthem was being misused by mainly government officials.

NoSSCOU, in a statement, described the new directive as unrealistic.

“Both Savla Kiir and Michael Makuei Lueth can die today and tomorrow and therefore, South Sudan national anthem will remain forever and ever,” said NoSSCOU’s coordinator, Manyang Gatwech.

The anthem ban, he added, violates the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan 2011, is not in public interests and abuses human rights.

“We therefore urge the government to withdraw this unrealistic decision made by the council of ministers immediately, in respect of civil interests and adherence to our constitutions that preserve the liberty and dignity,” said Gatwech.

SIMILAR CONCERNS

On Tuesday, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) issued a statement, saying it is disturbed by orders banning use of the national anthem by none other than the president.

“The national anthem is one of the indicators for citizens’ ownership of the national and affiliation to the nation. Schools students, Boy Scouts, girl guards and South Sudanese in front of foreigners in foreign events all can identify themselves with national anthem plus other occupation,” partly reads CEPO’s statement.

“Being proud of your nation is by owning or demonstrating affiliation by singing the anthem or publicly holding a national flag,” it adds.

CEPO has appealed to the office of the president to allow citizens to have free affiliation to the nation by owning the national anthem.

(ST)