Two-day job fair opens in Bor town

July 23, 2019 (BOR) – A two-day job fair organized by South Sudan’s Jonglei State government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) opened on Tuesday in the state capital, Bor.

The map of Jonglei in red

Officials told Sudan Tribune that the event at the Dr. John Garang University of Science and Technology will conclude on Wednesday.

The job fair will be filled with activities for young people to learn about local employment opportunities and livelihood development.

During the two-day event, those in attendance will reportedly be able to access job coaching and advice on drafting a CV while having opportunities to network with entrepreneurs.

Attendees will benefit from information in the field of education, health, natural resources management, agribusiness, innovations, among others.

The job fair is organised by UNDP’s Youth Employment and Empowerment Project, with support from the Kingdom of Netherlands.

