Two-day job fair opens in Bor town

July 23, 2019 (BOR) – A two-day job fair organized by South Sudan’s Jonglei State government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) opened on Tuesday in the state capital, Bor.
Officials told Sudan Tribune that the event at the Dr. John Garang University of Science and Technology will conclude on Wednesday.
The job fair will be filled with activities for young people to learn about local employment opportunities and livelihood development.
During the two-day event, those in attendance will reportedly be able to access job coaching and advice on drafting a CV while having opportunities to network with entrepreneurs.
Attendees will benefit from information in the field of education, health, natural resources management, agribusiness, innovations, among others.
The job fair is organised by UNDP’s Youth Employment and Empowerment Project, with support from the Kingdom of Netherlands.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
How Salva Kiir going to be remembered in South Sudan history? 2019-07-21 07:16:53 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak This article is focusing on Salva Kiir’s South Sudan Independence Day address, his successes, failures and most importantly, how history will judge and remember him since (...)
Why Sudanese should cautiously celebrate the political declaration? 2019-07-20 05:47:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol As Sudanese have every reason to celebrate the political declaration signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council (TMC), one may (...)
Change in Sudan requires consensus between civilian and armed forces 2019-07-20 05:47:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Cleansing the Effects of the Systematic Demolition of the State of Sudan Over the past 30 years requires a minimum consensus agreement between the components of the (...)
MORE