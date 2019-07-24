 
 
 
NAS accuses South Sudan army, SPLA-IO forces of attacks

July 23, 2019 (JUBA) – The holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) has accused South Sudan government troops and some rebels of attacking its positions in Central Equatoria State on Tuesday morning.

Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

The attack, allegedly carried out by President Salva Kiir’s militias, Vice President James Wani Igga’s bodyguards and the armed opposition (SPLA-IO) occurred at Lobonok, Karpeto at about 7:30am local time.

“NAS forces fought back heroically in self-defense and repulsed the attackers, forcing them to retreat in disarray with NAS forces following them in hot pursuit,” partly reads the statement from NAS.

“Upon search of the operation ground, eight (8), enemy soldiers were found and confirmed killed and three (3) AK-47 rifles captured in good condition,” it added.

The rebel group further claimed that the enemies reinforced and allegedly sent five extra military land cruisers with soldier from the national security service that are stationed close to NAS’s positions.

“NAS command at Lobonok is expecting more attacks,” it observed.

The Thomas Cirillo-led rebel group, however, vowed to defend their positions should they come under any attack from the enemy forces.

“The motive behind this recent development is that Kiir’s regime is soliciting for a scapegoat for its failing government and its unrealistic peace agreement,” further noted the July 23 statement from NAS.

The spokesperson for the military, Lul Ruai Koang was unreachable.

In September last year, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million.

NAS, in May, renewed calls for an inclusive process instead of injunctions to join the revitalized peace deal which it refused to sign.

The non-signatory group fighting South Sudan military in Equatoria region has held several meetings with mediators from the regional bloc (IGAD), which has refused to open the accord for negotiations.

The mediators say they are only ready to only discuss the modalities of rejoining the revitalized peace accord and its implementation.

(ST)

  • 24 July 07:27, by Joyuma John

    NAS should not accuse anybody for attacking their position, because forming rebellion means to fight a war and that what NAS has chosen to achieve the objectives of so-call liberation of Equatoria region, so be ready to fight more wars that will motivate a core aim of your idealism of liberation.

    • 24 July 07:43, by Midit Mitot

      Shit!!! is that true? if so, it,s so bad to attack other peace partner, we don,t need bloodshed anymore in this country. Otherwise South Sudan will gloming much than ever.

      • 24 July 07:57, by Joyuma John

        Dear Midit mitot,
        we need to be very serious when passing information for public consumption, NAS is not a peace partner, they are fighting any party that has signed the peace a agreement with government of south Sudan, their real name is rebel movement perpetuating war to government of south Sudan for the achievement of federal system of governance in south Sudan.

        • 24 July 08:12, by Midit Mitot

          Joyuma John,

          NAS was finally forgiven by JMEC, IGAD, AU UNSC to joint peace in Addis ababa last month, if so, no need to attack them while many citizens are yawning for peace.

  • 24 July 07:36, by Anthony

    So that’s what this thomas cuntrilo(i don’t give a fuck about properly saying that things name) looks like? That is one ugly ass motherfucker right there. Dude looks like a chimp🐵

  • 24 July 07:38, by Midit Mitot

    Shit!!! is that true? if so, it,s so bad to attack other peace partner, we don,t need bloodshed anymore in this country. Otherwise South Sudan will gloming much than ever.

  • 24 July 07:44, by Anthony

    Oh the chimps🐵 hiding in fear in ethiopia? why isn’t he in the bush with his army of chimpanzees🐒 and gorrillas🦍? The cunt seems like a cowardly bitch. But then again what can you expect from an ugly bari.

    • 24 July 08:23, by Midit Mitot

      Anthony,

      Cannabis Jallaba leave the Joke as Joke, your terrorist government have killed a lot in Juba, Eastern Equatoria, Western, Jonglei, Unity, an yet never eat them. Why are you preaching another bloodshed? where did learned @Yaaaahhh Omak? educated human being can not laugh the death of his/her own citizens dog!

    • 24 July 08:29, by Midit Mitot

      Anthony,

      Cannabis Jallaba leave the Joke as Joke, your terrorist government have killed a lot in Juba, Eastern Equatoria, Western, Jonglei, Unity, an yet never eat them. Why are you preaching another bloodshed? where did you learned @Yaaaahhh Omak? educated human being can not laugh the death of his/her own citizens dog!

