Sudan protesters group says Addis Ababa meetings discuss peace not jobs



July 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA); spearhead of protests that toppled al-Bashir regime in Sudan, said that its participation in consultations meetings in Addis Ababa with the arms groups is aimed at arranging a comprehensive peace process during the transitional period, stressing that it does not intend to discuss allocation of ministerial posts.

In a press statement on Monday, the PSA said that the consultations also aim to include the demands of peace and stability in the next constitutional declaration, as change must carry the wishes of peace and aspirations of the sons of the whole nation.

"In such a way, we are working with our comrades in the armed groups to link documents of democratic change and peaceful transition towards a well-established and sustainable democracy," said the SPA.

Since last week, the political and armed groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have been holding meetings in Addis Ababa but have made little progress.

Three armed movements members of the coalition, the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Gibril Ibrahim, the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Minni Arko Minnawi and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar participated in the consultations.

The three groups rejected the political agreement between the military junta and the FFC saying it does "not addressed the issues of the revolution" and "ignored important parties and issues."

The SPA said that the consultations with the movements "do not aim to discuss quotas or the allocation of posts", stressing that the transitional government should be formed by "patriotic and qualified people."

"Peace during the era of the former regime was a commodity sold and bought, and a cheap political auction, won by those who give up more or sell cheaper."

Reports from Addis Ababa say that the armed movements are posing preconditions to join the political agreement with the Transitional Military Council, including granting them seats in the Sovereign Council and allocating them 35% of the seats in the transitional government.

Activists posted messages in the social media denouncing the position of the armed groups, demanding to abandon the allocation of ministerial positions to rebel groups, a policy practised by the former regime.

The FFC political groups say the restricted transitional government will be formed by independent technocrats and indicated they would only participate in the transitional parliament.

