Jubek State governor briefs Kiir on security situation

July 21, 2019 (JUBA) - The governor of South Sudan’s Jubek state, Augustino Jadalla Wani on Friday met President Salva Kiir during which the latter was briefed on the general security situation in the state.
- Jubek State governor Augustino Jadalla Wani (L) meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, July 18, 2019 (PPU photo)
Jadalla, the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) stated, also briefed the South Sudanese leader on rains are affecting road conditions in the state.
The meeting between two leaders came barely two weeks after two people were killed, and two others injured in a road ambush along the Juba-Nimule highway.
Those who died were heading to Juba, when the Toyota Noah they were travelling in came under attack in Orobe village, Lowa Boma.
The attack came amid increased reports of attempted robberies on the highway.
Since 2016 when fighting between forces loyal to Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar broke out, travellers to and from Juba to Nimule have been attacked, robbed and killed.
(ST)
