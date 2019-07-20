African mediator calls on Sudan’s opposition groups to reach compromise on peace



July 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African mediator, Mohamed El Hacen Labbet, Saturday called on the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) leaders, to reach understandings on way to achieve peace in Sudan, so that the talks on the constitutional document can resume.

Labett arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday to meet the leaders of FFC political and armed groups who are holding consultations meeting in the Ethiopian capital.

In a joint statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Saturday, SRF spokesmen Osama Saeed and Mohamed Zakaria said that the mediator "urged to reach an agreement paving the way to the achievement of the peace process of in the country."

The statement considered the arrival of more FFC officials and the AU envoy to the Addis Ababa meetings as proof of the keenness of all the opposition forces to reach a solution to the outstanding points and to find a new approach that addresses the complexities of achieving a full civil transition.

The head of Sudan’s opposition Congress Party, Omer al-Digair, arrived Friday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to consult with the armed movements to reach understandings on achieving peace in the country.

The forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change earlier requested postponement of the negotiating session with the military junta, which was scheduled for Friday evening in Khartoum, to further consultation between its different factions.

The talks on the constitutional declaration are expected to resume in Khartoum on Tuesday or Thursday as the mediators and the FFC hope to persuade the armed groups to change their mind before.

(ST)