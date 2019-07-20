FFC armed groups reiterate demand to include their positions in Sudan’s document

July 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) has insisted that its proposals and vision about peace and democratic transition should be included in the "political agreement" with the military junta, not the "constitutional declaration", saying that the latter are legal texts derived from the political agreement.

Talks between the political and armed components of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) continue in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, to discuss how to achieve peace and address the effects of the war in Darfur and the Two Areas during the transitional period.

SRF spokesman Mohamed Zakaria Farajalla told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the Revolutionary Front asks for a delay in the formation of the transitional authority until a peace deal was reached.

He added that adding SRF positions on the political agreement in the "constitutional declaration" is not enough and is not legally consistent.

The "political agreement" is the source and should include all issues. While the "constitutional declaration" is a decree carrying legal provisions that reflect what is stated in the "political agreement," he stressed.

An FFC leading official, Nur al-Din Salah al-Din, told the "Sudan Tribune" Thursday that the understandings that would be reached with their allied armed groups will be included in the constitutional declaration adding it is the most important and contain the details of the full agreement.

The SRF spokesman went further to propose the formation of a caretaker government for the time being until a peace agreement was reached and included in the political agreement.

Later on, this agreement can be included in the issues to be discussed by the Constitutional Conference, he said.

"We see that a period of two months is enough to reach an agreement on peace after what everyone will participate in shaping the Sudanese state and the institutions of the transitional government. So, no party will participate in it while others remain outside, repeating negative experiences that occurred in earlier periods of the history of the Sudanese state."

He stressed that the parties in Addis Ababa are now consulting on how to agree on a new approach to include all issues in the political agreement to be agreed upon by all parties and to become the start to the establishment of a healthy democratic regime.

African Union Special Envoy to Sudan Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Friday and held a meeting with the FFC political and armed groups.

