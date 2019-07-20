

July 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Nagy Tibor Urged the Sudanese parties to finalize discussions on the constitutional document and to form a government to deal with the economic and political challenges the country is facing.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) are expected to resume talks on Saturday on defining the attributions and powers of the three institutions of the transitional authority agreed in the political document.

In their previous discussions and statements, it appeared that some TMC leaders want to give the Sovereign Council the possibility to veto some decisions by the government which is supposed to exercise all executive power, a matter that the opposition rejects.

"The upcoming negotiations between both parties in Sudan on the division of responsibilities between the Prime Minister and Sovereign Council are critical to Sudan’s stability moving forward," he said in a tweet posted on Friday.

"Now is the time for the hard work to ensure that a transitional government can be truly civilian-led and that those leaders have a sound foundation to address Sudan’s economic, security and political challenges," he further stressed.

Following the signing of the political agreement last Wednesday 17 July, the FFC groups demanded to delay the resumption of talks on the constitutional declaration which will serve for a constitution for the 3-year transitional period.

Also, they dispatched Omer al-Digair, leader of the Sudanese Congress Party to Addis Ababa to discuss the document with the armed group and to persuade them to accept the political agreement, as they reject it saying it does not include their view on peace.

(ST)