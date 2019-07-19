Troika countries welcomes agreement on Sudan’s political declaration



July 18, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Troika countries, Norway the UK and the US welcomed the agreement on a political document by the Transitional Military Council and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on Wednesday.

The document establishes the structures of the transitional authority and defines the broad responsibilities for a transitional government during the upcoming three years ahead of general elections.

"We encourage the parties to quickly conclude the parallel constitutional agreement and form the civilian-led transitional government, which the Sudanese people have courageously and peacefully demanded since December 2018," further stressed the statement.

The three countries hailed the Sudanese parties commitment to establish an independent investigation committee on the brutal attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019 and the other acts of violence after the collapse of the al-Bashir regime in April 2019.

The armed groups, member of the FFC coalition, rejected the political agreement but their political allies say they have great hope their allies would change their mind.

The joint statement expressed hope that "these institutions can gain the trust and support of the Sudanese people."

"The Troika looks forward to engaging a civilian-led transitional government as it works to achieve the Sudanese people’s aspirations for responsive governance, peace, justice and development," they further said.

(ST)