NUP welcomes Sudan’s political transition deal

July 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) of Sadiq al-Mahdi welcomed the political agreement reached by the ruling junta and the opposition coalition saying it represents "a framework that puts an end to destructive violence and long political vacuum".

Al-Sadiq al-Mahdi surrounded by his supporters chanting anti-government slogans on Friday 29 March 2019 (ST photo)

The statement which was issued late on Wednesday comes after the rejection of the political agreement by the armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudanese Communist Party.

"The agreement marks the beginning of a new stage that would pave the way for the active participation of all the forces of the revolution, without exception, exclusion or quotas," said the statement.

The largest opposition political party further pointed out that the deal leaves the door wide open for all revolutionary forces to express their views on the constitutional declaration document that will govern the transitional period. Also, it paves the way to achieve peace during the first six months and to engage in the constitution-making arrangements, the economic reform program and transitional justice.

The SRF groups said they were preparing a document to make peace part of the political agreement and called in a press conference held in Addis Ababa to wait until its integration in the transitional political framework.

The Sudanese Communist Party, which is part of the FFC coalition like the SRF and NUP, denounced the deal describing it as a step back that paves the way for the soft landing to "reproduce the old crisis and continue the old corrupt and bankrupt policies of al-Bashir’s regime".

The left party further said the agreement transgresses the African Union decisions in support of a civilian-led government.

(ST)