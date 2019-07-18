 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 July 2019

South Sudan seeks Chinese support in education sector

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan is seeking to strengthen cooperation with China to enhance development in the education sector.

JPEG - 149 kb
A sample of the primary school textbooks, October 22, 2012 (ST)

The country’s general education minister, Deng Deng Hoc Yai, said Juba seeks to expand the existing cooperation with Beijing in an effort to increase education opportunities in Africa’s newest nation.

Deng, Xinhua reported, also disclosed that they began discussions on a new education agreement that would allow China print more text books for South Sudan and increase exchange programs.

The agreement, he said, would also cover issues of capacity building for the people of South Sudan.

"We have a lot of young people who are learning in China for bachelor, masters and some for PhDs [Doctorate of Philosophy]," said Deng.

"We have also a lot of teachers and head teachers who were taken to China for training and many of them have come back and they are now doing a lot better than before," he added.

Since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, China has reportedly contributed to its education sector by constructing at least three schools, offered capacity building to hundreds of teachers and helped the country print at least 750,000 textbooks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 July 09:15, by Eastern

    USA literally poured billions of US dollars in kind and cash in the education sector without much impact now I don’t how Chinese money would do the trick....Are these regime handlers not just looking for a new source of dime..?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.