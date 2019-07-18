South Sudan seeks Chinese support in education sector

July 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan is seeking to strengthen cooperation with China to enhance development in the education sector.
The country’s general education minister, Deng Deng Hoc Yai, said Juba seeks to expand the existing cooperation with Beijing in an effort to increase education opportunities in Africa’s newest nation.
Deng, Xinhua reported, also disclosed that they began discussions on a new education agreement that would allow China print more text books for South Sudan and increase exchange programs.
The agreement, he said, would also cover issues of capacity building for the people of South Sudan.
"We have a lot of young people who are learning in China for bachelor, masters and some for PhDs [Doctorate of Philosophy]," said Deng.
"We have also a lot of teachers and head teachers who were taken to China for training and many of them have come back and they are now doing a lot better than before," he added.
Since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, China has reportedly contributed to its education sector by constructing at least three schools, offered capacity building to hundreds of teachers and helped the country print at least 750,000 textbooks.
(ST)
