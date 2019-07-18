South Sudan launches new mobile money service

July 17, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan has officially launched its first mobile money service platform codenamed, M-Gurush.

South Sudan Pounds (ST)

The service, officials said, represents a partnership between the mobile phone operator Zain South Sudan and Trinity Technologies.

Authorities are optimistic the service will boost financial inclusion in a country whose economy has massively been affected by civil war.

Speaking during last week’s launch, South Sudan’s minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth said the initiative will help create employment opportunities for the youth in rural and urban areas.

The deputy vice president of Trinity Technologies, Joseph Arinaitwe said the service will enhance faster transactions and help reduce the cost of moving funds between people, government and businesses.

"The platform provides consumers with a robust offering of products that cuts across service payments, airtime purchases, cash in- and cash and money transfer services," said Arinaitwe.

“The management of M-Gurush will actively pursue partnerships with the government to ensure ease of access to affordable financial services,” he added.

Victor Omondi, a representative from Zain South Sudan, said the mobile money service was not being introduced to replace banks, but assist in providing access to digital solutions for rural communities

The new mobile money service is officially licensed by the Bank of South Sudan and the National Communications Authority (NCA).

