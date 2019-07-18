Sudan’s political agreement fails to resolve difference over transitional parliament

July 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The political agreement reached Wednesday between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) did not resolve the difference over the legislative council composition as it provides that every party sticks to its initial position.

In accordance with the agreement, the FFC reiterated its position that 67% of the legislative council would be dedicated to the FFC groups as agreed last May; while the TMC reaffirmed its demand to review this percentage.

After the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June, the head of the Rapid Support Forces and TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ claimed that the opposition FFC plans to disband his militia through a law to be adopted by the transitional parliament.

Since, he said the 67% of the opposition coalition should be reviewed, pointing to the need to include the groups that were allied to the former regime, the traditional and tribal leaders.

However, the text of the political agreement on the transitional institutions provides that the legislative council should be formed within 90 days from the establishment of the Sovereign Council.

Also, to avoid a constitutional vacuum, the agreement says that the legislative power will be exercised by the sovereign council and the government in a joint meeting.

Further, it says that any legislative bill lodged at the Sovereign Council will become a law if it is not voted by the joint meeting within 15 days.

The TMC and FFC are expected to resume meetings on Friday to discuss the constitutional declaration which defines the attributions and powers of the three organs of the transitional authority established by the political agreement.

(ST)