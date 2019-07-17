Sudan’s TMC withdraws appeal against internet restoration

July 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government Tuesday withdrew a challenge against a court ruling ordering communications companies to restore the internet service in the country on 9 July.

The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Consumers Protection Society (SCPS), Yasir Mirghani, told Sudan Tribune Tuesday that the Ministry of Justice representing the ruling military junta has withdrawn an appeal against a court decision to restore internet services in Sudan.

In a court session on Tuesday morning, Haidar Ahmed Abdallah, a legal adviser from the ministry of justice, was present before the judge, Awatif Abdel Latif, and demanded to withdraw his appeal saying there is no longer reason to maintain it, without further details, Mirghani said.

The government previously explained that the internet was a threat to the national security, alluding to the mobilization campaign for a general strike launched by the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) after the brutal attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June.

After an agreement to form a transitional authority on 5 July, the military junta kept saying they want to protect the deal to justify their refusal to restore the internet.

UN experts earlier this month condemned the internet shutdown saying it was a clear violation of international human rights law and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

(ST)