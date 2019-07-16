July 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Congress Monday passed a resolution supporting an immediate peaceful transition to a civilian-led democratic government in Sudan, as Donald Booth U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan discussed with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of the military junta the ongoing negotiations with the opposition coalition over transitional institutions.

The African Union-Ethiopia joint mediation is expected to convene a meeting on Tuesday between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) after a three-day suspension to allow the opposition groups to consult of the draft Constitutional Document.

In Washington, Congressmen passed a bipartisan resolution submitted by Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee calling on the ruling TMC to transition power to a civilian-led government, respect democratic principles and end all violence against its citizens.

"The resolution states that the U.S. House of Representatives supports a swift transfer of power to a civilian-led government, affirms the right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and condemns the government of Sudan’s use of violence against protesters and journalists," said a statement issued after the vote.

"It also emphasizes that absent political reforms and respect for human rights, it will be increasingly difficult for the U.S. to engage and partner with Sudan".

The legislation increases the pressure exerted by the Congress both on the Trump administration and the military junta in Sudan to ensure power transfer to a civilian-led government in Sudan.

Last June, President Trump appointed Booth appointed Amb Donald Booth as Special Envoy for Sudan following several letters made by lawmakers urging special focus on Sudan and visible US policy in support of the Sudanese people aspiration for peace and democracy after over four-month protests that toppled the al-Bashir’s regime.

AL-BURHAN-BOOTH MEETING

In a statement released on Monday; the TMC said al-Burhan discussed with Booth the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations between the military council and the FFC. It further said that "the meeting touched on a number of other topics".

In statements to the TMC media service, Booth said the meeting was "fruitful" and said he would hold talks with other parties on this regard.

"The United States is committed to helping the Sudanese reach an agreement on the arrangements for the transitional period and it wants to see Sudan has bypassed the current phase," said Both in according to a TMC statement in Arabic.

The visiting diplomat further said that the United States will work with other international partners o to make sure that the Sudanese have made a breakthrough in this regard so that they can get support from the international community.

