Saudi Arabia, UAE send 50 tons of agricural fertilizers to Sudan



July 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will send fifty tons of highly needed fertilizers by farmers in Sudan, reported the official news agency in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

"In the framework of continuous and joint support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the brotherly people of Sudan, a ship carrying more than 50,000 tons of agricultural nutrients (Urea) and supplies needed by farmers will be dispatched from Jubail Industrial Port of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Port of Port Sudan, in order to save the agricultural season in Sudan," a Saudi official told the SPA under the cover anonymity.

The official affirmed that the support was ordered by the leadership of the two countries, reflecting the continued brotherly stances that support the brotherly people of Sudan in their current crisis, and alleviating the burden borne by the Sudanese farmers.

Also, he underlined that this shipment is part of the joint financial and economic $ three million support decided by the two countries in support of the people of Sudan.

The joint grant includes $500 million deposited at the Central Bank of Sudan to ease pressure on the Sudanese pound.

The source added that "the direct support for the Sudanese people provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates emanates from the deep relations and common destiny binding the peoples of the two countries and the people of Sudan".

The two Gulf countries had been criticised for their quick support to Sudan after the collapse of the al-Bashir’s regime, but they stressed it was directed to the people of Sudan and not to the military junta.

(ST)