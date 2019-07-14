Sudanese security arrests six opponents, SCoP says

July 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) announced on Saturday the arrest of four activists in Khartoum and two of its members in South Darfur state on Friday evening.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the opposition party said that four Sudanese activists were arrested by the Sudanese security forces on Friday evening while distributing leaflets calling for the "Justice First" marches and two SCoP members after their participation in a sit-in in South Darfur State.

The Military Council is responsible for the safety and security of the "processions of justice", which came out on Saturday to mark the 40th day of the attack on the main sit-in area in Khartoum, said the SCoP.

"We will continue to work with our allies in the Forces for Freedom and Change until the goals of our revolution dazzling come true."

In order to mobilize Sudanese ahead of nationwide protests, the opposition groups used to organize sit-ins, small protests and meetings.

(ST)