Peaceful transition is only to bring Sudan of its current crisis

July 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The peaceful and organized civil transition is the only way to get out of the current crisis in Sudan, said Finland’s Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto.

The minister told some media outlets including Sudan Tribune in Khartoum Thursday after completing long talks with the Sudanese parties and civil society forces that the international community is waiting for positive news from Sudan to be able to support the country to overcome its problems.

Haavisto, whose country currently chairs the European Union Council, said he would travel to Cairo in the coming hours and then visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia to urge them to play a positive role towards Sudan, especially as they are important partners in the region.

On Monday, Haavisto will present a report on the situation in Sudan to EU foreign ministers.

In statements following his arrival at Khartoum airport, the Finnish diplomat said the agreement between the military junta and the Forces for Freedom and Change was a crucial step.

"A peaceful and orderly civil transition is the only way to survive the current crisis in Sudan," he said, adding that the agreement reached last week between the FFC and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) was a crucial step in the right direction. The EU stands ready to support Sudan at this critical moment in its history."

The visiting minister met with officials of the Sudanese Foreign Ministry and met with leaders of the FFC on Thursday evening.

Following his meeting with the TMC head, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Hemetti, he said that the agreement is an important step towards democracy, justice and freedom.

"Sudan now has a great opportunity to improve many of its conditions," he said.

According to the TMC Media, the head of the military council, al-Burhan, gave the European envoy a comprehensive explanation of the overall developments of the situation in the country under the agreement with the opposition FFC.

