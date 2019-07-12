Sudan’ military council says coup attempt thwarted



July 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan military rulers said they foiled a coup attempt aiming to prevent a power-sharing agreement with the opposition groups.

In a statement aired the state television on Thursday evening the head of security committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Gamal Omer Ibrahim announced that the 12 officers from the army and the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) took part in the coup.

He said that five of the 12 officers are retired.

Also, he added that four non-commissioned officers were also involved in the coup attempt.

"This is an attempt to prevent the seal which has been reached by the Transitional Military Council and the Force for Freedom and Change paving the way for Sudanese people to achieve their demands," Omer said.

TMC officials at different times spoke about military coups sometimes directed against by opposition forces and others prepared by Islamists but they never named the authors or disclosed their identity.

Talks between the military council and the opposition groups are now at the level of the drafting committee after a deal struck on 5 July on the transitional authority.

The parties will resume talks Saturday to finalize several points in the constitutional declaration.

(ST)