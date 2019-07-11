RJMEC convenes workshop on 35% affirmative action for women

July 10, 2019 (JUBA) - The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) in collaboration with the Female Journalists Network and the Association of Media Women in South Sudan on Wednesday convened a two-day workshop for female journalists.

JMEC Chief of Staff Ambassador Berhanu Kebede during the opening of teacher’s workshop in Juba, Thursday, April 19, 2018 (JMEC photo)

The workshop, RJMEC said in statement, was to sensitize female media practitioners on their role in promoting women representation and participation in the dissemination and implementation of the peace agreement and further push for implementation of the 35% affirmative action through media.

While speaking at the opening of the workshop in Juba, RJMEC Chief of Staff Ambassador, Berhanu Kebede said as South Sudan continues in its path for peace, it is now time for all the women in the country, to unite and together push for their representation, participation and inclusion in the various levels of government.

He urged all women to push for their inclusion in decision making processes to ensure their contribution in the search for sustainable peace and development in the country.

Berhanu said the participation of women is needed to not only address the injustices but also in recognition of the huge role they play in the transformation of society.

He stressed the importance of the media in campaigns against gender-based violence, shaping perceptions and opinions of communities as well as policy makers.

“Media can contribute positively to the implementation of the Peace Agreement by informing the law review and criminal justice reform processes that are contemplated, especially as regards the rights of women, children and vulnerable population such as IDP’s [internally displaced persons] and refugees,” said Berhanu.

The workshop, themed “Empowering female journalists to play a role in creating awareness of women representation and participation in the peace process through their reporting” brought together 40 female media practitioners.

RJMEC was established under the terms of the revitalized peace agreement to oversee the implementation of the deal signed in September last year.

However, RJMEC, under the terms of the 2018 peace agreement, is mandated to monitor, oversee and support the implementation of the accord.

(ST)