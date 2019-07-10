 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 10 July 2019

South Sudan’s Kiir apologies for failure to deliver services

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 9, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir has apologized to the country’s citizens for the pain and suffering caused by years of conflict and his regime’s failure to deliver services.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation from the State House on September 15, 2015, in Juba (Photo AFP/Charles Atiki Lomodong)

The South Sudan leader was speaking at the occasion to mark the eighth independence anniversary in the capital, Juba on Tuesday.

In his televised address, Kiir specifically cited the delays in payment of civil servant salaries, vowing to personally follow up on the matter.

"I want to sincerely apologize to you, my people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the government over the failure of my government to pay salaries of our civil servants on time," he said.

Kiir urged all parties to the revitalized peace agreement to maintain the spirit of peace ahead of the formation of the unity government.

According to the South Sudanese leader, it was by consensus that the parties to the agreement reached a consensus to extend the pre-transitional period for more six months to allow full implementation of the accord, especially security agreements.

“I have no doubt that with the full implementation of peace agreement, security will return to South Sudan,” he stressed.

In May, South Sudan’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace deal. The extension came after the main opposition group (SPLM-IO) threatened to boycott the formation of a unity government on May 12.

On the economy, Kiir said he was confident China’s involvement in infrastructural development would greatly improve the sector, adding that the full implementation of peace agreement would result in a thriving economy and better services delivery.

“Our economy will thrive and we will be able to better deliver important services for our people such as schools, hospitals clean drinking water and create jobs for our people,” said the president.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese acknowledged the relative peace in the country, despite “negligible” disruptions from the National Salvation Front (NAS) rebels loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

He urged hold-out groups, including NAS, to join the peace process.

“We hope that we get it right this time and avoid any mistake that could potentially return us to another conflict,” observed Kiir.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 after a decades-long civil war. But fighting that began in 2013 has thrown the country into turmoil and severely dented economic development.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.