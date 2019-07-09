 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 9 July 2019

Sudan restores internet after 37-day blackout

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Friends access internet at a cafe in an upscale Khartoum district in Sudan on June 17, 2019. (Photo AFP)
July 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Internet users in the Sudanese capital said on Tuesday the military junta has ended a 37-day online blackout.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) ordered the internet shut down Following the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in area on 3 June.

The blackout drained internal and international criticism but the ruling TMC said the measure was necessary for the national security.

A deal struck on Friday 5 July between the junta and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) provides the swift restoration of the internet service.

But on Sunday, TMC Spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi told diplomats in Khartoum that the service will be restored on two or three days.

The end of the internet blackout coincided with a court ruling on the same day to reinstate internet access in the country.

Lawyer Abdel Azim Hassan, who filed the lawsuit, said in a press statement that the Khartoum District Court issued a final decision to restore the Internet service to subscribers of the company "Zain".

"The court also issued another temporary order to MTN and Sudani to return the Internet services pending a decision on the cases filed against them.

The internet shutdown sparked anger and frustration among Sudanese as access to businessmen said the cut harmed their businesses while and ordinary people said social media platforms were blocked.

The activists and rights groups accused the government of trying to prevent the dissemination of videos and photos showing the repression exerted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen in the capital.

“The internet shutdown forms part of a larger effort to stifle the free expression and association of the Sudanese population, and to curtail the ongoing protests,” UN experts said in a statement issued on Monday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.