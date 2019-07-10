Opposition calls for international support to end impunity in Sudan



July 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, Sudan Call’s Secretary for External Relations called on the United Nations human rights body to take concrete steps to end impunity in Sudan saying the recent regime change provides a real chance to deliver justice in the east African country.

The opposition leading member who is also the deputy chairman of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar made his calls in the margin of the meetings of the 41st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Speaking in a briefing to state delegates, human rights groups, media and activists, Arman who had been deported from Khartoum to Juba on 10 June, shortly after his return to Sudan stressed that the current human rights situation and impunity remains unchanged in the country despite the ouster of the al-Bashir’s regime last April.

"We were hoping that the TMC (Transitional Military Council) would create a partnership with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) on a new political framework. However, it has become clear that the TMC is working to safeguard the old system," he said referring to the brutal attack on the peaceful protesters on 3 June and the wave of repression that took place after.

"Therefore, international assistance and judicial reform are needed to ensure the effective delivery of justice and accountability," he further said.

Following the killing of over a hundred protesters, the military council denied being behind the attack and formed an investigation committee to determine who ordered the operation and implemented it. However, until now the committee’s findings were not published.

The military junta agreed with the FFC to form a national committee with the support of the African Union to probe the killing, rape and other human rights abuses committed after the 11 April 2019.

The opposition leader said the current situation in Sudan, including the agreement on the transitional authority, shows that there are no effective measures to have been adopted o curtail impunity.

"There has not been any effort to end impunity as part of the plan for Sudan’s transition," he said commenting on the recent deal struck by the FFC groups and the TMC.

Also, he added that no efforts to turn over (al-Bashir) to the ICC to face accountability for the genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes perpetrated in Darfur.

He denounced the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital saying the militia leader and TMC deputy head have seized control of Sudan through the military council.

Also, he pointed to his detention and deportation to Juba with two other SPLM-N leading members saying it "illustrates how they willfully perpetrate violence and human rights violations against Sudanese people in violation of both domestic and international law".

